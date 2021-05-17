The Dubai skyline. Several COVID-19 safety norms have been eased in the city on Monday. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management on Mondayy announced updated precautionary measures for events and activities, effective immediately.

According to the revised measures, live entertainment and activities are allowed to be held in restaurants, cafes and shopping malls for a trial period of one month (extendable) starting on Monday on the condition that the latest precautionary measures are observed and performers and entertainers have taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

All entertainment facilities and venues can have an increased capacity of 70 per cent while hotels can raise their occupancy ceiling to 100 per cent.

The Supreme Committee stressed that it continues to be mandatory for people attending events and activities to wear face masks and observe minimum physical distancing of two metres.

Community sports events

Permits will also be given for community sports events, concerts and social and institutional events like gala dinners and award ceremonies for a trial period of one month (extendable) starting from on Monday on the condition that attendees and participants have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and observe the latest precautionary measures as required under the permit type. Fans and spectators will also be able to attend sports events provided all attendees, participants and staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The attendance capacity for these permitted events should not exceed 70 per cent. The maximum attendance allowed for such events that receive permits after the updated precautionary measures come into effect on on Monday, is 1,500 for indoor events and 2,500 for outdoor events.

Weddings

Wedding events are allowed to be held with the maximum attendance capped at 100 for wedding venues/hotels; all attendees and staff should have received the COVID-19 vaccination. Attendance at wedding events at homes is capped at 30; all attendees should strictly observe updated precautionary measures, including social distancing rules and wearing of masks.

Restaurants

The maximum number of people allowed to sit on a single table at restaurants has been increased to 10. Shisha venues can have a maximum of six people per table. Restaurants are allowed to resume brunches with strict observance of updated precautionary measures outlined by authorities.

The new rules will remain in place for a month starting from Monday, after which they may be extended. Image Credit: Supplied

For a one-month extendable trial period starting on Monday, bars will be permitted to re-open, provided all customers and staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The latest precautionary measures must be stringently observed, as required under the permit type.

Inspections

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management stressed the need for the community to fully adhere to the updated precautionary measures. Inspections will continue to be carried out by the concerned authorities to ensure compliance with the measures. Violators will face stiff penalties. The situation will be closely monitored and assessed in cooperation with Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre.