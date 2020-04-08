24-hour restrictions only apply to Dubai, but transit is still possible

Drivers on Shaikh Zayed Road Image Credit: Abdel-Krim Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: People who need to travel to Abu Dhabi through Dubai can now use Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed Road and other four major roads, Dubai Police said.

As patrols, radars and cameras are being used to identify violators during the 24-hours sterilisation programme in Dubai, police said that radars haven’t been activated on five highways in Dubai during the 24-hours movement restriction period.

“Shaikh Zayed, Emirates, Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed, Dubai Al Ain and Dubai Hatta roads can be used by people to move to other emirates through Dubai. Radars will be switched off (but not for speed violators). These roads are open to all motorists to go towards Abu Dhabi or other emirates,” Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai police said during an interview with Dubai TV.

However, he said that motorists should only go through these roads if they are directly going to other emirates, without any stops in Dubai.

Dubai Police urged the public to comply with the authorities’ order and stay home as far as possible.

“It is very important for everyone to stay home during the sterlisation programme,” he said, adding that the police also have the ability to identify the movement of individuals caught by radars. People who go out to buy essentials like food, medicine or make hospital visits need to carry necessary proof.

Punishment

According to the law, people violating the movement restrictions will be subject to a Dh2,000 fine.