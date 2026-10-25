UAE and Benin Presidents witness exchange of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

Sheikh Mohamed stated: “The relationship between the UAE and the Republic of Benin is founded on a shared belief in dialogue, partnership, and the role of international cooperation in advancing sustainable development. This agreement marks a significant milestone in our bilateral relations and reflects our common ambition to achieve long-term development aims, create new opportunities for our business communities, strengthen economic resilience, and contribute to prosperity and stability in our regions. We look forward to building on these foundations and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest in the years ahead.”