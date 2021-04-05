Emirates Stem Cells Group addressed people’s concerns why 2 doses of vaccine is not enough

The UAE’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign is progressing quickly, as the country has achieved an inoculation rate of 85.85 doses per 100 people. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Individuals with a low immune response against COVID-19 may need a third dose of the vaccination to boost the development of antibodies.

Sheikha Al Mazrouei, head of the Emirates Stem Cells Group, explained recently that some individuals were requested by health authorities to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after they were unable to develop a sufficient amount of antibodies against the virus.

In a meeting organised by the Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation to raise awareness on the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Al Mazrouei clarified that health authorities have already asked a small portion of residents to review their level of antibodies after three weeks of receiving the second dose.

"The UAE is proceeding with confident steps to fight the coronavirus, and has taken proactive measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic by following the recommended preventive measures, as well as providing vaccines against the virus,” said Al Mazrouei, who was quoted in local Arabic media on Monday.

The SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell) is an inactivated biotechnology product intended to provide protection against COVID-19.

The current approved COVID-19 vaccines in the country are Sinopharm (SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Inactivated Vaccine), Pfizer/BioNTech (mRNA) and Sputnik V, according to the UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

“As part of our shared social responsibility, our foundation is keen to organise regular meetings and raise community awareness on the importance of the vaccine by inviting a range of specialists to answering questions that might arise from members of the community,” she said. Al Mazrouei also stressed that the Emirates Stem Cells Group will continue to hold initiatives and meetings to support the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Dr Maryam Mohammad Matar, founder and chairperson of the UAE Genetic Diseases Association, recommended those who received the vaccination should take adequate sleep and rest as part of the body’s process in strengthening the immune system and raising the quality of the human body's response to vaccinations.

Ramadan precautions

During a media briefing, NCEMA officials have urged residents to take the following preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19: