Dubai: Individuals with a low immune response against COVID-19 may need a third dose of the vaccination to boost the development of antibodies.
Sheikha Al Mazrouei, head of the Emirates Stem Cells Group, explained recently that some individuals were requested by health authorities to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after they were unable to develop a sufficient amount of antibodies against the virus.
In a meeting organised by the Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation to raise awareness on the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Al Mazrouei clarified that health authorities have already asked a small portion of residents to review their level of antibodies after three weeks of receiving the second dose.
"The UAE is proceeding with confident steps to fight the coronavirus, and has taken proactive measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic by following the recommended preventive measures, as well as providing vaccines against the virus,” said Al Mazrouei, who was quoted in local Arabic media on Monday.
The SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell) is an inactivated biotechnology product intended to provide protection against COVID-19.
The current approved COVID-19 vaccines in the country are Sinopharm (SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Inactivated Vaccine), Pfizer/BioNTech (mRNA) and Sputnik V, according to the UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).
“As part of our shared social responsibility, our foundation is keen to organise regular meetings and raise community awareness on the importance of the vaccine by inviting a range of specialists to answering questions that might arise from members of the community,” she said. Al Mazrouei also stressed that the Emirates Stem Cells Group will continue to hold initiatives and meetings to support the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
Dr Maryam Mohammad Matar, founder and chairperson of the UAE Genetic Diseases Association, recommended those who received the vaccination should take adequate sleep and rest as part of the body’s process in strengthening the immune system and raising the quality of the human body's response to vaccinations.
Ramadan precautions
During a media briefing, NCEMA officials have urged residents to take the following preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19:
- Avoid large gatherings during Ramadan, as well as family visits and the distribution of meals between families. Only one family living in the same house can have iftar and suhoor meals together.
- Private or commercial iftar tents in public spaces will not be allowed, and the distribution of iftar meals in front of houses and mosques is also prohibited. Those who want to distribute iftar meals may coordinate with charity associations, while other donations may be carried out online.
- The distribution of meals and in-kind donations will be limited to official and registered national charity organisations according to approved protocols. Restaurants will be prohibited from distributing iftar meals inside or in front of their premises, and meals can only be distributed to workers’ accommodation through direct coordination between restaurants and the management of workers’ housing units in every area while respecting social distancing rules.
- Tarawih prayers can take place according to current, such as a 30-minute limit, while mosques will be closed immediately after prayers. Women’s prayer areas and outdoor prayer areas in mosques will be closed.
- Regarding night prayers during the last ten days of the Holy Month, NCEMA officials said that the situation will be assessed at that time and current procedures will be updated accordingly. Although religious sessions in mosques shall be suspended, people may participate in lectures and religious sessions virtually via smartphones.