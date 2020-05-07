A baby boy born to a COVID-19 positive mother at a private hospital in Dubai. Image Credit:

Dubai: A COVID-19 positive mother has given birth to a baby boy at Al Zahra Hospital in Dubai.

Both the mother and baby are in stable condition, said the hospital in a statement on Thursday.

The 3.18 kilogram baby boy was born to 25-year-old Indian mother on May 5. The mother was admitted to Al Zahra Hospital Dubai on May 2 with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and 37 weeks pregnant. The expected date of delivery was May 19 but after only 3 days in the hospital, the baby arrived safely.

“The contractions started very suddenly, and it all happened very quickly. The delivery took about 10 to 15 minutes which is something we do not see very often. There were no complications and both the mother and baby are in good condition,” said Maysoon Yousef, director of nursing.

No complications

“When we first received the Covid-19 positive diagnosis, we were afraid for the health of both my wife and the baby. But thankfully with the help of the doctors and nurses at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, my son was born with no complications and my wife remains in stable condition. We couldn’t be more grateful,” said N.K, father of the baby.

The mother is expected to be discharged after the 3rd negative test result for Covid-19. The baby has also been tested for the virus and are now awaiting the results.

COVID-19 guidelines