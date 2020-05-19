Picture for illustrative purposes: Dubai Airport immigration Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Anyone holding a valid or recently expired UAE residency visa can apply for an entry permit on the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) website and the government will facilitate their return from June 1, an official from the ICA clarified to Gulf News on Tuesday.

News that residents - who are stranded because of coronavirus flight suspensions - could begin to return from June 1 broke on Monday evening but confusion surrounded who could apply particularly as those who need to reunite with families seemed to be mentioned. However, an official has now clarified that this extends to individuals as well.

It has also been clarified that people can enter the UAE from any of its entry points and land borders once they have obtained the entry permits from the local authorities.