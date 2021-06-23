Stock Abu Dhabi skyline
Image Credit: WAM
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has updated its ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories, with the latest list effective from Wednesday, June 23 including 31 different places.

Compared to the previous Green List effective since June 13, the new list includes Austria, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Norway, and Sweden. It leaves out Cuba, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Quarantine exemption

Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi Emirate, and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport. Travellers who are vaccinated need to then undergo a follow-up PCR test on Day 6, whereas those who are not fully vaccinated will have to undergo follow-up PCR tests on Day 6 and Day 12, with Day 1 being the day of arrival.

The destinations on the updated Green List include:

1. Australia

2. Austria

3. Azerbaijan

4. Bhutan

5. Brunei

6. China

7. Denmark

8. Finland

9. Germany

10. Greenland

11. Hong Kong (SAR)

12. Iceland

13. Israel

14. Italy

15. Japan

16. Malta

17. Mauritius

18. Moldova

19. Morocco

20. New Zealand

21. Norway

22. Portugal

23. Saudi Arabia

24. Singapore

25. South Korea

26. Spain

27. Sweden

28. Switzerland

29. Taiwan, Province of China

30. United States of America

31. Uzbekistan

Applicable for arrivals

The new Green List, announced by tourism sector regulator, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) replaces the June 13 list.

The DCT has also clarified that the Green List only applies to where passengers have arrived in the UAE from, not their citizenship. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community, it added.