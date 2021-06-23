Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has updated its ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories, with the latest list effective from Wednesday, June 23 including 31 different places.
Compared to the previous Green List effective since June 13, the new list includes Austria, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Norway, and Sweden. It leaves out Cuba, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.
Quarantine exemption
Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi Emirate, and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport. Travellers who are vaccinated need to then undergo a follow-up PCR test on Day 6, whereas those who are not fully vaccinated will have to undergo follow-up PCR tests on Day 6 and Day 12, with Day 1 being the day of arrival.
The destinations on the updated Green List include:
1. Australia
2. Austria
3. Azerbaijan
4. Bhutan
5. Brunei
6. China
7. Denmark
8. Finland
9. Germany
10. Greenland
11. Hong Kong (SAR)
12. Iceland
13. Israel
14. Italy
15. Japan
16. Malta
17. Mauritius
18. Moldova
19. Morocco
20. New Zealand
21. Norway
22. Portugal
23. Saudi Arabia
24. Singapore
25. South Korea
26. Spain
27. Sweden
28. Switzerland
29. Taiwan, Province of China
30. United States of America
31. Uzbekistan
Applicable for arrivals
The new Green List, announced by tourism sector regulator, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) replaces the June 13 list.
The DCT has also clarified that the Green List only applies to where passengers have arrived in the UAE from, not their citizenship. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community, it added.