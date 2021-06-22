1 of 7
Hyundai Motor Group has acquired a controlling stake in US-based robotics firm Boston Dynamics for $880 million. The investment is part of the South Korean auto giant’s broader strategy to widen its footprint on future mobility technologies.
In December last year, the world's fifth-largest automotive group acquired an 80 percent stake in Boston Dynamics, which is famous for its dog-like robot Spot to leverage its robotics technology in other industrial areas.
The 70-pound quadruped robots with distinctly dog-like mobility was tested by Ford as part of its manufacturing pilot program designed to save time, reduce cost and increase efficiency.
Fluffy, the name given by the robot’s handler Paula Wiebelhaus, was one of the two models Ford leased from Boston Dynamics, known for creating sophisticated mobile robots.
Boston Dynamics is the established leader in developing agile, mobile robots that have been successfully integrated into various business operations.
The deal is also expected to allow Hyundai Motor Group and Boston Dynamics to leverage each other's respective strengths in manufacturing, logistics, construction and automation.
Boston Dynamics launched sales of its first commercial robot, Spot in June 2020 and now has hundreds of robots operating in a variety of industries, including power utilities, construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, and mining. The company also recently unveiled Stretch, its first commercial robot specifically designed for warehouse facilities and distribution centres.
