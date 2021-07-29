Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi updated its ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories, with the latest list effective from 2pm on Saturday, July 31, including 31 countries.
Compared to the previous Green List effective since June 24, the new list includes Bahrain, Brunei, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Maldives, Poland, Serbia, and Ukraine. It leaves out Azerbaijan, Denmark, France, Israel, Malta, Jordan, the Netherlands, Norway, Ireland, Sweden, Turkmenistan, and the Vatican City.
Quarantine exemption
Passengers arriving from countries on the ‘Green List’ will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR tests upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport. Travellers who are vaccinated need to then undergo a follow-up PCR test on Day 6, whereas those who are not fully vaccinated will have to undergo follow-up PCR tests on Day 6 and Day 12 — Day 1 being the day of arrival.
In contrast, vaccinated travellers arriving from places not on the ‘Green List’ must quarantine for seven days, with a follow-up PCR test on Day 6. Those who are not yet vaccinated must be in quarantine for 12 days if they have returned to Abu Dhabi from a place not on the ‘Green List’, and undergo a follow-up PCR test on Day 11.
Countries on the updated ‘Green List’:
1. Albania
2. Armenia
3. Australia
4. Austria
5. Bahrain
6. Belgium
7. Brunei
8. Bulgaria
9. Canada
10. China
11. Czech Republic
12. Germany
13. Hong Kong (SAR)
14. Hungary
15. Israel
16. Italy
17. Maldives
18. Mauritius
19. Moldova
20. New Zealand
21. Poland
22. Romania
23. Saudi Arabia
24. Serbia
25. Seychelles
26. Singapore
27. South Korea
28. Switzerland
29. Taiwan, Province of China
30. Ukraine
31. United States of America
Applicable for arrivals
The new ‘Green List’, announced by the tourism sector regulator in Abu Dhabi, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), replaces the June 24 list.
The DCT has also clarified that the ‘Green List’ only applies to where passengers have arrived in Abu Dhabi from the specified places, and is not based on citizenship. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the wellbeing of the UAE community, it added.
Travel corridors
Quarantine exemptions are also offered in Abu Dhabi to people using travel corridors with Bahrain, Greece, Serbia and Seychelles as long as the travellers are fully vaccination, i.e., they have received their final vaccine dose at least 28 days before travel.