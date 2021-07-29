Abu Dhabi Airport. Passengers arriving from countries on the ‘Green List’ will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi updated its ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories, with the latest list effective from 2pm on Saturday, July 31, including 31 countries.

Compared to the previous Green List effective since June 24, the new list includes Bahrain, Brunei, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Maldives, Poland, Serbia, and Ukraine. It leaves out Azerbaijan, Denmark, France, Israel, Malta, Jordan, the Netherlands, Norway, Ireland, Sweden, Turkmenistan, and the Vatican City.

Quarantine exemption

Passengers arriving from countries on the ‘Green List’ will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR tests upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport. Travellers who are vaccinated need to then undergo a follow-up PCR test on Day 6, whereas those who are not fully vaccinated will have to undergo follow-up PCR tests on Day 6 and Day 12 — Day 1 being the day of arrival.

In contrast, vaccinated travellers arriving from places not on the ‘Green List’ must quarantine for seven days, with a follow-up PCR test on Day 6. Those who are not yet vaccinated must be in quarantine for 12 days if they have returned to Abu Dhabi from a place not on the ‘Green List’, and undergo a follow-up PCR test on Day 11.

Countries on the updated ‘Green List’:

1. Albania

2. Armenia

3. Australia

4. Austria

5. Bahrain

6. Belgium

7. Brunei

8. Bulgaria

9. Canada

10. China

11. Czech Republic

12. Germany

13. Hong Kong (SAR)

14. Hungary

15. Israel

16. Italy

17. Maldives

18. Mauritius

19. Moldova

20. New Zealand

21. Poland

22. Romania

23. Saudi Arabia

24. Serbia

25. Seychelles

26. Singapore

27. South Korea

28. Switzerland

29. Taiwan, Province of China

30. Ukraine

31. United States of America

Applicable for arrivals

The new ‘Green List’, announced by the tourism sector regulator in Abu Dhabi, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), replaces the June 24 list.

The DCT has also clarified that the ‘Green List’ only applies to where passengers have arrived in Abu Dhabi from the specified places, and is not based on citizenship. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the wellbeing of the UAE community, it added.

