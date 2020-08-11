Background

The trials pertain to a vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical giant, Sinopharm China National Biotec Group, which has already shown promising results. It produced antibodies in all of the 1,000-plus volunteers in China after they were given two doses of the vaccine 28 days apart.

Trials in the UAE began on July 16, with Abu Dhabi’s top health chiefs becoming the first to volunteer. They are being sponsored by G42 Healthcare, in partnership with Abu Dhabi’s health care regulator, the Department of Health, and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention. The medical aspects of the trials are being conducted by Abu Dhabi public health provider, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).

Volunteers must be aged between 18 and 60 years, and must not have previously suffered from COVID-19. They are also required to be available for the duration of the trial.