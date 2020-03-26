Whoever does not comply with these directives will pay a fine and/or face prison time

Dubai Municipality staff sterilise the streets of the city in the early hours of Saturday. Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: UAE authorities addressed the media on Thursday to release details of the sterilisation drive, aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country, which is to take place over the weekend starting at 8pm on Thursday.

Residents have been directed to stay home during this time, limiting movement strictly and to not leave their homes except to buy food, basic essentials and medicines.

Only those who work in vital sectors, such as energy, telecommunications, public media, health, security and police sectors, should leave their homes.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE health sector, addressed local media on Thursday.

Residents have been strictly directed to stay indoors from 8pm to 6am during the weekend restricting movement while the sterilisation process happens.

Exemptions

The sectors exempted include energy, communications, medical, police, army, pharmaceutical, electricity and water, airport and passports, banks and public media. Work permits will be checked if a person is found outside their homes during the three-day period.

Violators

She added that whoever does not comply with these directives will pay a fine and/or face prison time. Brigadier Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Ahmad from the Ministry of Interior added: "Deterrent measures will be taken including fines and imprisonment against those who violate the national disinfection program instructions. We urge the public to cooperate with the relevant authorities."

The sterilisation will be conducted on public transport services including Dubai Metro, tram, taxis, buses etc. and all other public or private spaces and roads. The drive will happen in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior.

Throughout the sterilisation period, traffic and public movement will be restricted, and public transport and metro services suspended.