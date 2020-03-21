The UAE Embassy in Germany has urged Emiratis to leave Germany and catch the last flight on March 22 amid the spread of COVID-19.
“UAE Embassy in Germany calls Emiratis in the country to leave before March 23. The last direct flight by Emirates to UAE will depart on March 22,” the Embassy tweeted.
Emiratis in Germany can contact the embassy on 004930516516 or call UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on 80044444.