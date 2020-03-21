Last Emirates flight to leave for UAE on Sunday, March 22, Embassy tweets

A general view shows the Alexanderplatz square as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany, March 21, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

The UAE Embassy in Germany has urged Emiratis to leave Germany and catch the last flight on March 22 amid the spread of COVID-19.

The Embassy tweeted a call for all Emiratis to leave Germany before March 23,

“UAE Embassy in Germany calls Emiratis in the country to leave before March 23. The last direct flight by Emirates to UAE will depart on March 22,” the Embassy tweeted.