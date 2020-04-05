Essential supermarket, pharmacy and hospital visits ok so long as you keep proof

Dubai: People who step out for essential food or medical shopping in Dubai will need to keep the receipts as proof to present to police if stopped by a patrol or detected by radar, Dubai Police said on Sunday.

However, Dubai Police stressed that you shouldn't go out unless it is absolutely necessary and if you do it should be just one member of the family who goes to collect essential grocery or medical requirements

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management extended the sterilisation programme to 24 hours a day on Saturday with intensified restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles.

Police said that radars will record all violators during this two-week renewable period but people who go out to buy essential food, medicine or to visit hospitals must keep documents such as purchase receipts to prove the reason for their movement.

“The permit service has been stopped, please keep the documents for the necessary review of the hospital for future reference upon request if you are violated from the radar,” Dubai Police said on twitter.

“Radars will record all vehicles in Dubai around the clock. People allowed to go out to buy essential needs. People need to wear gloves and masks and keep safe distance. People need to have proof if they stopped by police patrol or recorded by the radar.”