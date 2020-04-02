Sri Lankan Airlines Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Abu Dhabi: Sri Lankan Airlines will suspend all its flights from April 8 to April 21 in view of the travel restrictions imposed by the destinations the flight operate to, a statement from the airline said on Thursday.

The airline said it is constantly reviewing the market conditions and the restrictions imposed by the various authorities and will be ready to recommence its operations at short notice even before April 21 in the event such restrictions are lifted.

“Airline is willing to operate special flights during this period to repatriate Sri Lankans who want to return to the country if required.”

Further, the airlines’ cargo services will continue to operate from its worldwide network special flights as and when required, it said.

The airline has also implemented a re-booking and reissue policy which is available on www.srilankan.com