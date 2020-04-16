Together at Home Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: National Geographic and National Geographic Abu Dhabi have announced that One World: Together At Home, a globally televised and streamed special in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, will air on April 19 at 4am UAE time with a rerun on April 19 on National Geographic at 1pm UAE time and on National Geographic Abu Dhabi at 9pm UAE time. The global special is also streaming at 9pm UAE time on You Tube and Facebook.

Launched by international advocacy organisation Global Citizen, and the World Health Organisation, One World: Together At Home will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19 and will also celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the One World: Together At Home broadcast special will include performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher.