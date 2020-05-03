Special bins now available in Dubai for discarding of gloves, masks Image Credit: Dubai Municipality Twitter

Dubai: To ensure safe disposal of masks and gloves, Dubai Municipality has asked waste management companies to provide special bins for trashing personal protection waste.

The civic body on Sunday announced on Twitter that it “has issued a circular to all companies involved in waste management in Dubai, about the need to commit in providing special containers for the collection of masks, gloves, and other personal protection used by citizens and residents.”

The special containers to collect personal protection waste will be applicable in office buildings also, the municipality clarified in reply to a Twitter user’s question in this regard.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, randomly discarded masks and gloves have been a concern at various places across the world and several netizens had voiced their anger about it.

Last month, the UAE police announced a fine of Dh1,000 fine and six black points if motorists are caught throwing used face masks and gloves on the road.

As reported by Gulf News, police said such irresponsible behaviour not only harms the environment but also poses a risk to public safety.

Throwing used masks and gloves, if contaminated, could spread coronavirus COVID-19, police clarified.

It also noted that carrying out preventive measures to curb the coronavirus was a common responsibility shared by every member of the community.

On its website, the US Food and Drug Administrator explained that the correct way to safely discard a face mask is to place it in a plastic bag and then put it in a dustbin.