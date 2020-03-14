A notice from Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre and the UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs read, “Dear SZGMC’s worshippers and visitors, the centre would like to announce that the mosque will be temporarily closed for prayers and visits, starting from Sunday 15 March 2020, in order to carry out the disinfection operation of the mosque and its facilities to ensure the wellbeing and safety of Emaratis, residents and visitors. This comes within the preventative efforts and measures taken by all public institutions and entities across the UAE to counter coronavirus. We would like to thank you for your cooperation."