During his visit to the centre operated by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), Khalid bin Mohamed was briefed by Salem Al Noaimi, Seha chairman, on the contribution of the drive-through testing facilities in the nation’s response to the global pandemic. He also spent time with the team who established the National Screening Centers. During the tour, Khalid bin Mohamed complimented the role played by National Screening Centers, including the drive-through facilities, in successfully managing the COVID-19 outbreak and commented on the impressive commitment of each and every individual across the SEHA network.

As part of the visit, Khalid bin Mohamed also reviewed the results delivered by 20 drive-through centers across the UAE. This included over 700,000 tests being conducted for the Abu Dhabi community, 61 per cent of which were for the UAE nationals. It also comprised of the free screenings completed for the Emiratis and their domestic workers, residents from high risk categories including People of Determination, pregnant women, those over the age of 50, and people with coronavirus symptoms or those who have come into contact with coronavirus patients, in line with the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces. These centres, which were managed by more than 900 staff, have provided screening support to key sectors such as government entities, travel and tourism companies, sports facilities, higher education institutions and the media, among others.