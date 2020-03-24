Sharjah: Khalid Lagoon, popularly known as Buhairah Corniche in Sharjah has been closed for any public gatherings as part of the measures to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Sharjah Emergency and Crisis Management team announced on Tuesday the closure of Khalid Lake (Buhairah Corniche) to limit gatherings in order to preserve the health and safety of the public. The decision came as part of the precautionary measures to confront the spread of Coronavirus. The team also urges the public to stay at home and avoid gatherings.