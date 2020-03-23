Relief measure comes amid a series of steps to check the spread of coronavirus

Sharjah parking Image Credit: GN Archives

SHARJAH: Sharjah Municipality has announced free public parking in all areas of the city from Monday until further notice.

The relief measure icomes amid a series of steps taken by the emirate to protect the health and safety of the community to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The municipality has urged community members to fully adhere to the authorities' directives and stay at the home, avoid crowded places and gatherings.