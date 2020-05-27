Dubai Police distributing free masks and gloves to workers Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: More than two million medical masks have been distributed to workers at Dubai’s labour camps to safeguard their health and well-being amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Major-General Obaid Muhair Bin Surour, chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs at Dubai (PCLA) and deputy director-general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs, said spreading awareness about the precautionary measures among workers is key to curbing COVID-19.

“We educated about three million workers across the emirate with awareness sessions, posters and messages in different languages. More than two million masks and one million gloves have been distributed to the workers,” Maj Gen Bin Surour said.

The Dubai government provided masks and gloves, besides 100,000 hand sanitisers, for free to the workers.

Maj Gen bin Surour said the need to maintain social distancing was also impressed upon the workers, their supervisors and bus driver.

“The implementation of these precautionary measures is excellent. Workers should always keep in mind the need for social distancing at work sites and in the camps, besides wearing masks and gloves. Infections among workers compared to their numbers is low because of the protocols in place. I’m optimistic that we will overcome the crisis soon,” he added.

After His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the ‘10 million meals’ campaign, PCLA distributed two million meals to workers at their labour camps.