Many know the Urus as Lamborghini’s super SUV. But the Italian supercar maker’s original super SUV was the LM002 produced between 1986 and 1993. A massive, unwieldy, military-spec vehicle, only 301 models were built making it one of the rarest machines ever to come from Sant’Agata.
It was outrageous even by Lamborghini’s standards, featuring a 450bhp 5.2-litre V12 from the Countach, a 290-litre fuel tank and a muscular riveted aluminium and fibreglass body mounted on a steel spaceframe chassis.
This particular example, Chassis no. 40 from 1987, arrived at Bell Sport & Classic as a failed restoration attempt. The expert technicians there took it up as a painstaking 11-month project that also included remanufacturing original parts from scratch.
The restoration was led by master technician Attilio Romano, a former Ferrari factory technician with over 40 years’ experience in service and restoration.
“The engine block was still in place,” Attilio remembers of starting work on the LM002, “but most of the ancillaries had been stripped off. All the separated components were supplied in boxes…it was a bit of a detective job, so the first thing we did was a thorough inventory.”
With many parts and tools now unavailable from Lamborghini, Bell Sport and Classic either manufactured new components and fixings in-house or outsourced to trusted suppliers
The grey leather interior was in good condition for its age and its patina is part of the story of the vehicle, so it was carefully cleaned, and all minor tears and scuffs repaired. The car was sent for a full respray in the original factory Blu Acupulco Metallizato finish and all door seals were replaced.
“This painstaking project has resulted in what must be the best Lamborghini LM002 available on sale right now – perhaps even the best in existence. Whoever buys this LM002 will have an absolutely outstanding period-correct example of one of the most outrageous cars in Lamborghini’s history,” says Tim Kearns, Managing Director, Bell Sport and Classic
