Yacht and boat rental companies can resume work in Sharjah under stringent guidelines Image Credit: Gulf News

SHARJAH: Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has announced that establishments operating in yacht and boat rentals as well as marine trips will be allowed to resume their activities.

These establishments should adhere to the requirements of the border and coast guards and consider capacity marine transportation means. Also, they should follow the regulations adopted in the country to ensure public health and safety.

The Department has confirmed that this decision came after making sure that it does not hamper preventive measures against the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, noting that inspection campaigns will be implemented to verify their compliance with rules.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD chairman, said the decision to allow the establishments operating in the activities of yachts and boats rental as well as organising marine trips to work again follows a study and analysis carried out by the department.