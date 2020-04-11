Abu Dhabi: M.A. Yusuff Ali, chairman of Indian retail giant Lulu Group, has announced a donation of Dh100,000 to help feed workers struggling during the coronavirus pandemic in the UAE.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the group said the amount will be distributed among Indian community organisations and volunteers who are supporting low-income workers financially struggling due to COVID-19 related issues.
It gave a break-up of Dh50,000 to the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre in Dubai, Dh25,000 for Abu Dhabi Islamic Centre and other volunteers who are tirelessly working with the local and Indian authorities to support community members in need.
Ali had earlier announced Rs250million to the PM Cares Fund of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rs100million to the fund of Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan to support the battle against COVID-19 in his home country and state respectively.