Yousuf Ali, Chairman of Lulu Group Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: M.A. Yusuff Ali, chairman of Indian retail giant Lulu Group, has announced a donation of Dh100,000 to help feed workers struggling during the coronavirus pandemic in the UAE.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the group said the amount will be distributed among Indian community organisations and volunteers who are supporting low-income workers financially struggling due to COVID-19 related issues.

It gave a break-up of Dh50,000 to the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre in Dubai, Dh25,000 for Abu Dhabi Islamic Centre and other volunteers who are tirelessly working with the local and Indian authorities to support community members in need.