Free tests available for those with symptoms, and other at-risk residents

Medical staff wearing protective equipment intake patients to be tested at a clinic in UAE. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Residents experiencing coronavirus symptoms can now get tested for free at all healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi emirate, the Department of Health (DoH) announced today (May 3).

In addition, free tests are available at all facilities, for the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic diseases.

Today’s announcement means that COVID-19 tests are now being conducted at public and private hospitals and clinics, in addition to those at drive-through screening centres run by Abu Dhabi’s public health provide, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).

Other residents who wish to confirm they are virus-free must pay Dh370 to get tested, the DoH said in a statement.