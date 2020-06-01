Ajman Police said they would also issue six black points for the offence

Ajman: Ajman Police will issue fines of Dh1,000 and six black points if motorists or other roads users are caught throwing used face masks on the road.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Mubark Al Ghafli, head of the police health and safety committee, confirmed the new sanctions to Gulf News on Monday, and labelled discarding of masks as irresponsible and a risk to public safety.

Al Ghafli explained that the correct way to discard of a mask was to place it in a plastic bag and then put it in a dustbin.

“People should also wash their hands after handling used masks,” he added.

Al Ghafli said that throwing used masks - if contaminated - could spread coronavirus.

He also noted that carrying out preventive measures to curb the virus was the responsibility of every member of the community.

The new fines come in line with the UAE federal traffic law.

Al Ghafli said most residents have increased awareness since the beginning of the pandemic but some are still not safely disposing of their masks.

“We refuse such behaviour,” he said. “They may be contaminated and might contribute to the spread of coronavirus. We need to promote good behaviour and the disposal of masks in dust bins available,” he added.

Al Ghafli said that if they catch anyone doing such acts, beside the fine, police would also educate them of the dangers of their act and guide them on how to correctly dispose of a mask.

Ajman Health Authority and Ajman Municipality in addition to a number of private companies are collecting masks found on the road and disposing them in safe manner, Al Ghafli added.