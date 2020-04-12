SEDD step up inspection campaign to stop people cashing in on coronavirus

SEDD seize 20,000 masks worth Dh28,000 Image Credit: SEDD

Sharjah: Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has seized 20,000 face masks worth Dh28,000 that were being sold over social media by an unauthorised trader.

The SEDD closed the trader’s facility, confiscated goods and fined the trader. After checking the quality of the masks they will be donated to charity.

SEDD emphasised that this step was in continuation of its inspection campaign on the market to limit monopolies, commercial fraud and to ensure consumer protection.

Salim Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Commercial Control and Protection Department at SEDD, said that the Commercial Officers in the Department are working around the clock to address any attempts of commercial fraud and exploitation during the current coronavirus pandemic. He stressed that the SEDD would not tolerate these practices and would take necessary action.