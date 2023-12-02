H has been an active participant at the last two Conference of the Parties (COP) of the UNFCCC. This year is no different.

Diaz is attending the COP28 at Expo City Dubai and will be hosting several workshops in the Green Zone for visitors to learn how to make their own solar lamp in 30 minutes.

Diaz has been actively involved in previous two Conferences of the Parties of UNFCCC where he built large-scale solar art installations for Climate Action.

Diaz runs Liter of Light, a social enterprise that be-gan in the Philippines and now spread across the world including here in the UAE, said every Conference of the Parties of UNFCCC is a chance to amplify voices of climate leaders from the region. Liter of Light is present in 32 countries with over 2,700 youth ambassadors.

Raising awareness of climate change through art installations

The Filipino expat’s Liter of Light was showcased at COP26 co-hosted by the UK and Italy where he raised a large- hand built solar art installations. The following year too, in Egypt, Diaz created a handmade largest solar artwork at the Giza Pyramids as part of a special parallel exhibition curated by Art d’Egypte.

At COP26, Diaz’s organisation partnered with students from the University of Saint Andrews, an official COP26 partner, to build a series of installations on campus.

Solar lamps created by the founder of Liter of Light

Climate action of Youth

Diaz said all his installations are made by students and women volunteers in order to include them in the larger climate action.

“We teach them to make solar lights for our installations and we teach them to hand-make it in 30 minutes. The solar lights for these installations are built by student volunteers, women cooperatives, and young leaders who give 30 minutes of their time to assemble the lights by hand,” he added.

“As our region hosts the global climate change confer-ence in 2023, we want to lend our voices to the dialogue on climate change solutions,” said Diaz.