The Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025), which will run between October 22 and 23 at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, has announced its line-up of speakers. Among the 95 presenters will be Codie Sanchez, the investor-turned-influencer followed by more than 10 million entrepreneurs for her contrarian wealth strategies; Mohamed A. El-Erian, one of the world’s most respected economic minds and chief economic advisor at Allianz; Raj Shamani, India’s number one podcaster with 18 billion views and 20 million followers; and Emirati entrepreneur and Shark Tank Dubai judge Amira Sajwani.