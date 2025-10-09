GOLD/FOREX
Contrarian wealth strategist Codie Sanchez among Sharjah Investment Forum line-up

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the conference

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Codie Sanchez
The Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025), which will run between October 22 and 23 at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, has announced its line-up of speakers. Among the 95 presenters will be Codie Sanchez, the investor-turned-influencer followed by more than 10 million entrepreneurs for her contrarian wealth strategies; Mohamed A. El-Erian, one of the world’s most respected economic minds and chief economic advisor at Allianz; Raj Shamani, India’s number one podcaster with 18 billion views and 20 million followers; and Emirati entrepreneur and Shark Tank Dubai judge Amira Sajwani.

SIF 2025 will run parallel to World Investment Conference, and more than 10,000 people are expected to attend the more than 160 sessions and 120 business meetings during this time. The theme of the meet is ‘Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future’.

SIF 2025 is strategically positioned to facilitate dialogue surrounding regional and international development goals. It will also serve as an essential platform for exclusive networking, and a meeting point for policymakers, economic leaders, and investors to forge the partnerships needed to direct capital toward a more sustainable and inclusive global economy.

Related Topics:
Sharjah

