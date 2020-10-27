Dubai: All licensed venues have been instructed to refrain from hosting live entertainment and from serving alcohol on the occasion of the Prophet’s Birthday (PBUH).
A circular issued by the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTM) announced that all hotels and restaurants across the emirate should have a dry night from Wednesday October 28 at 5.30pm until Thursday October 29 at 6.30pm.
The circular, which prohibits all types of entertainment, was sent to hotel establishments, resorts, leisure and sports clubs, restaurants, tourist companies, and tour boats who are expected to adhere to the ruling.
Earlier this week, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed a public holiday for all private sector employees in the country on October 29, in line with observing Prophet Mohammed's birthday.
Employees in the public sector will resume work on Sunday, November 1.
The birthday of Prophet Mohammed is celebrated every year on the 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal. In Arabic, the holiday is referred to as Eid Al Mawlid Al Nabawi. The occasion is a solemn one, when Muslims commemorate the day by reading the Quran and by fasting.