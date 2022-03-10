Dubai: A curated collection of around 200 unique creations from leading contemporary jewellery designers and young talents from all over the world has been featured in an ongoing upmarket jewellery selling exhibition in Dubai.
Christie’s and A2Z have partnered to present Rock Party — A Selling Exhibition of Jewellery Wonders, at Christie’s Dubai that runs till March 13.
The exhibition features a curated selection from the world’s leading jewellery designers such as JAR, Bhagat, Hemmerle and young talents from all over the world like Sabba, Nikos Koulis, Fernando Jorge, Mashandy and more, alongside pieces from renowned prestigious jewellery houses like Cartier, Bulgari, Graff and Harry Winston, to name just a few, the organisers said in a press release.
Rock Party showcases superb period jewels together with striking modern designs, many signed by renowned high jewellery houses.
Highlighted by a natural pearl, Colombian emerald and diamond sautoir by JAR, incorporating a historic 114.63 carat Fancy Vivid Yellow diamond, currently the largest certified old-cut cushion-shaped diamond in the world, the show is filled with other mesmerising treasures, it said.
Julien Brunie, senior director, international head, Private Sales Jewellery, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with A2Z and present another exceptional private sales exhibition coinciding with Art Dubai, when the worlds of art and luxury are meeting in the city. The combination of extraordinary quality gemstones as well as contemporary designs will surely attract a lot of synergy. Featuring jewels in a broad range of price points, we are proud to offer an opportunity for all jewellery lovers and collectors to find what they are looking for, and hopefully more.”
Abdulrahman H. Alzayani, founder of A2Z Exclusive Ltd, said: “I am very excited to collaborate with Christie’s, bringing all these amazing pieces and jewellers to the Middle East. Especially because we are doing it during the period of Art Dubai where all of the biggest collectors from the region come and we can’t wait to show them our incredible selection.”