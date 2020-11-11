Dubai: Dubai Police have stepped up the level of readiness to deal with any eventualities in the mountainous areas and flooded valleys at Hatta during winter.
Dubai Police in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, RTA, Dubai Civil Defence and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, have beefed up security in this region which is a major tourist destination during winter.
Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi, director of Hatta Police Station, said the police have increased the number of patrols in areas near dams.
“We are always ready to deal with emergencies 24 hours a day. Residents are advised to stay away from flooded areas when the weather is unstable,” Col Al Ketbi said in a statement.
He pointed out that Hatta Police Station has increased traffic patrols near streams running through the valleys and mountains. These patrols are equipped to move easily in rugged terrain.
“These patrols are equipped with the latest smart devices and modern technologies to communicate with the command and control centre, as well as all equipment used in rescue and providing support and assistance,” Al Ketbi added.
Al Ketbi urged residents and tourists to call 999 in case of emergencies.