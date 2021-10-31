Sharjah: Sharjah Public Library (SPL) has launched an initiative called ‘Book Guide’ to helping readers select books that appeal to their interests.
The initiative is being organised by the Khorfakkan Public Library (KPL) at the 40th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which takes place from November 3 to 13 at Expo Centre Centre.
Volunteers, including authors and readers from several fields, will offer advice to those who register for this initiative to select books according to their interest, hobbies, academic disciplines or professions, while accompanying them on a tour of the SIBF book stands.
Seventeen authors as well as library and reading experts from the UAE will be on hand to assist registered visitors.
‘Perfect solution’
SPL Director Eman Bushlaibi said: “SIBF offers readers an invaluable opportunity to expand their private libraries qualitatively by choosing titles that nurture their knowledge and motivate them to read. However, the vastness of the choice available and the large number of book stands spread over a huge area may appear daunting and deter visitors from connecting with the books that spark their interests. The Book Guide initiative being organised by the KPL is the perfect solution for such readers.”
She added: “A host of creative authors and experts who are well versed with the books available at SIBF across genres and academic, scientific and literary fields, are volunteering for the Book Guide initiative, through which we seek to help as many visitors as possible to benefit from the fair by assisting them in choosing inspiring books.”
The list of the participating volunteers includes authors and reading enthusiasts in diverse disciplines, including all forms of literature such as novels, poetry, children’s books, criticism, library sciences, human development, philosophy and culture, among others.