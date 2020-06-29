Canada celebrates its 153rd birthday by showcasing its culture, diversity and history

Dubai: Canadian expatriates in the UAE are gearing up to mark their country’s national day with stay-at-home celebrations on July 1.

The Embassy of Canada to the UAE and the Consulate General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates will mark Canada’s 153rd birthday, with a virtual celebration for citizens and friends, alike.

July 1 is Canada Day — a day when Canadians normally celebrate their country’s heritage and cultural diversity, with friends, entertainment, backyard barbecues and fireworks.

Virutal activities

This year, just like millions of people around the world, Canadians are celebrating a stay-at-home-birthday, together, with virtual online activities and world-class performances that can be viewed from the comfort of home, said a Canadian Consulate spokesperson.

Some of the virtual activities include the “Love from Canada Variety Show” that can be accessed through the Embassy of Canada’s social media platforms, starting at 10pm on July 1, 2020.

Marcy Grossman, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE, said: “Canada Day underlines our appreciation for what it has accomplished in collaboration with our international partners across the globe to fight COVID-19. Canada continues to stand ready to work with the UAE as the world moves toward a long-term recovery from the pandemic to build a brighter and resilient future.”

Fight against COVID-19

To mark the occasion, she added, Canada is also taking the opportunity to thank its friends in the UAE who have stood strong together in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“With 40,000 Canadians making their home in the UAE, and contributing in all areas, including government, healthcare and the economy, there is much that binds the two countries together,” the Ambassador noted.

