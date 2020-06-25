1 of 11
Visitors queue as they wait for the partial reopening of Eiffel Tower Paris, as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 . Tourists and Parisians will again be able to admire the view of the French capital from the Eiffel Tower after a three-month closure due to the coronavirus -- but only if they take the stairs.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 11
It welcomed back visitors after the coronavirus outbreak forced the Paris landmark into its longest period out of action since World War Two.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 11
People queue with social distancing measure in place, prior to visit the Eiffel Tower, in Paris.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 11
Visitors wearing protective facemasks queue as they arrive for the partial reopening of Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Image Credit:
5 of 11
Visitors clean their hands as they arrive to visit the Eiffel Tower in Paris on its reopening day in France.
Image Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau
6 of 11
Visitors wearing protective facemasks walk up the stairs as they visit the Eiffel Tower during its partial reopening in Paris.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 11
Image Credit:
8 of 11
The top level will remain closed for now, since the lifts taking visitors from second to top floor are small. It might reopen during the summer.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 11
Strict hygiene and safety measures have been put in place for the re-opening.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 11
People walk along a viewing platform at the Eiffel Tower during its partial reopening in Paris.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 11
A visitor enjoys the view as she climbs the stairs of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris.
Image Credit: AP