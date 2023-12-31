Dubai: A Canadian expat in the UAE has won the grand prize of receiving Dh25,000 every month for the next 25 years, in Emirates Draw FAST5.
Robert Burkovski, a 54-year-old who works as a consultant, is the fourth such winner in Emirates Draw, which has the legal obligation to distribute the monthly payments over the next 25 years, adhering to UAE laws.
Burkovski moved to the UAE from Canada around 18 months ago, for both business and a lifestyle change.
“I played similar games back in Canada, so when I found out about Emirates Draw online, I decided to give it a go. I’ve been playing on and off since last year,” said the father of two.
He played with a set of numbers in mind, a usual sequence that would sometimes include random picks from his children.
Burkovski said the win left him “shocked, surprised, and grateful”. It was an e-mail that revealed he had won the FAST5 Grand Prize.
“My wife and I are still not sure whether or not this is happening.”
After receiving the congratulatory e-mail, Burkovski confirmed its authenticity with a call from the Winner Services team.
The FAST5 Grand Prize is often referred to as a “second salary”.
When asked abut his plans after the win, Burkovski said: “We won’t be doing anything extravagant with this money, it will just help with the day-to-day stuff like housing, groceries, or the kids’ activities. It will definitely help make things more comfortable.”