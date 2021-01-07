Dubai: Former Cameron striker Samuel Eto’o has received the Gold Card residency in the UAE.
Major General Mohammad Ahmad Al Marri, director of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA), welcomed Eto’o, 39, at GDRFA’s headquarters to present the gold card.
The former Cameroon captain retired in 2019 after a 22-year career which saw him score more than 350 club goals on his way to winning four domestic club titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies.
Eto’o was regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time after winning the African Player of the Year a record four times.
Big names from sports who have been granted the UAE gold card include Cristiano Ronaldo, Figo, Paul Pogba, Roberto Carlos, Romalu Lukaku, Didier Drogba Miralem Pjanic and world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic.
The granting of the gold card follows the UAE Cabinet’s move to provide long-term residency permits (gold cards) to creators, scientists and entrepreneurs based on their contribution and influence on society in the UAE.