Pakistan Peoples Party supporters Khadim Shaheen (right), Syed Sajjad Shah, Mian Muneer Hans and Sardar Javed Yaqoob celebrating their party's 52nd foundation day and the 48th UAE National Day at a ceremony held in Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Supporters of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), organised cake cutting ceremonies in Shrajah and Dubai to mark their party’s 52nd foundation day.

PPP, Pakistan’s largest left wing party- was founded by on November 30,1967 by its founding chairman the late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, former Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In his message on the occasion of the foundation day, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated commitment to founding principles of the PPP and also vowed to set a new direction for the country. “Only a strong people’s agenda can pull Pakistan out of democratic, economic and governance crisis,” he said in a statement.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) remains a consistent electoral player since its foundation in a convention in Lahore on November 30, 1967. Since its formation, the PPP has won the general elections five times in 1970, 1977, 1988, 1993 and 2008.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) supporters in the UAE held an event in Sharjah early this week. Five cakes were cut at the event organised at the gathering attended by a large number of PPP members from all over the UAE. They also cut a cake to celebrate the UAE’s 48th National Day. The event was organised by Sardar Javed Yaqoob, President PPP, UAE and Khadim Shaheen, general secrtay of the PPP, UAE.

Another even was held in Dubai by Mian Muneer Hans, President of PPP for Middle East to celebrate the PPP foundation day and the UAE National Day. The event was attended by cross section of people.