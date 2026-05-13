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UAE President, VPs congratulate Bulgarian PM on taking constitutional oath

Dubai and Abu Dhabi rulers join in greeting Bulgaria’s new government head

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UAE President, VPs congratulate Bulgarian PM on taking constitutional oath

ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Rosen Zhelyazkov on the occasion of taking the constitutional oath as Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to the Bulgarian Prime Minister.

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