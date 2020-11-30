Image Credit: Supplied

Nothing in the world is as important as health in people's lives; that’s why and ever since our establishment in 2007, we at Health First Pharmacy - the retail division of the reputed Planet Pharmacies group - have been striving to meet our commitment towards improving health care services and providing more communities easy access to pharmacy products and superior service by expanding our retail pharmacy presence to every community across the UAE and catering to all income groups.

In order to fulfil our strategic vision, we at Health First Pharmacy have been constantly growing even through challenging times. Today, we are operating through 70 pharmacies in the UAE and 240 pharmacies across the region along with our extensive regional pharmaceutical distribution operations. We serve more than 15,000 customers daily from our pharmacies offering high quality and affordable products sourced from reputed manufacturers across the globe, including from the UK, USA, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Japan and Korea.

We offer our customers a diverse range of products covering categories of branded and generic medicines, skin care, beauty, health supplements and nutraceuticals, personal care, baby care, sports nutrition and medical equipment.

In our journey of excellence in customer service, we offer pharmacy services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through our network of pharmacies, our e-commerce website and our recently launched Health First mobile application so our customers can reach our nearby locations or remain just a click away to serve them at their doorstep for increased convenience and easier access.

The immense trust placed by our esteemed customers and our shareholders’ commitment towards excellence paved the way for Health First Pharmacy to be awarded as the 2020 winner of the Best Service Performance Brand Award, top-ranked in the Health & Wellness category, under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.