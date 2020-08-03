Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mpohammed bin Rashid Al maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai said the business in the Cabinet is continuing as usual despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is also the first meeting after the last government formation. We are blessed at the beginning of the meeting with the historical achievement of the state by entering the era of nuclear energy and the space era by launching the probe of hope,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
“Our business is continuing in the cabinet this summer because of the exceptional circumstances,” Sheikh Mohammed said on his twitter account.
“Our projects will continue .. The new government season begins from August and not September .. Our excellence is dependent on our permanent activity .. Our achievements are dependent on unending work teams ... And he who requests the honorable stature, underestimates sacrifices, ‘Sheikh Mohammed said.