1. Meet Katie Jones, the British woman behind Dubai expat group

Entrepreneur has taken it upon herself to help Dubai expats come together

2. Kuwait to scrap 2,400 expat teachers’ iqamas

1,900 teachers services terminated under plan replacing them with Kuwaitis

3. Five ways to subscribe to mandatory Unemployment Insurance Scheme in the UAE

Signing up for the job loss scheme online is free and it can also be done in-person.

4. Hajj 2023: Over 22,000 personnel mobilised to serve pilgrims

Mecca ready to welcome pilgrims with extensive plans and high-quality services

5. BTS members Jimin and V return to South Korea, share pictures from trips

Jimin was in the UK for a Dior event and V (Taehyung) was in Cannes for a Celine event

