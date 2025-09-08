Bottles, fish, identity: Vandana Sudhir’s solo exhibition brings global stories to Abu Dhabi

“I was barely five, I drew what I thought a rainy day looked like – puddles, splashes, all in grey tones. Compared to the colourful umbrella scenes the older kids made, I felt so out of place. But to my surprise, I won second prize,” she said. “Art isn’t just about bright colours or perfect forms – it’s about imagination and how you express your ideas.”

That instinct for creativity, nurtured through a childhood steeped in books, fabrics, and handmade crafts, now finds its most visible expression in ‘Currents: Journeys in Motion’, her debut solo exhibition opening at the Etihad Modern Art Gallery in Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen from September 10 to 15.