Bodour Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA) and Founder and CEO of the UAE-based Kalimat Group (KG) Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Bodour Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA) and Founder and CEO of the UAE-based Kalimat Group (KG), has announced that the entire sales proceeds of the first edition of her latest work in children’s literature titled World Book Capital, will be donated to rebuilding Samir Mansour Library, a Gaza bookstore.

The announcement was made by Bodour Al Qasimi via a post on @bodour and follows her pledge earlier in May to support bookshops and libraries damaged in Gaza, Palestine. In her tweet, Al Qasimi thanked readers of World Book Capital for their vital role in the rebuilding initiative and announced Samir Mansour Library and bookstore as the beneficiary of the book’s first edition sales proceeds.

The book World Book Capital Image Credit: Supplied

Samir Mansour Library was founded 21 years ago and has more than 100,000 books in various languages covering everything from philosophy and art history to fiction and children’s books.

Published in both Arabic and English by Kalimat Publishing, the Kalimat Group imprint that specialises in Arabic books for children and the youth, World Book Capital is a thrilling narrative that introduces young generations to the wonderful cities that have won the coveted UNESCO World Book Capital’ title since 2001. The book was launched in May at the 12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF).