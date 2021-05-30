Dubai: A fire broke out in a boat docked at Dubai’s Umm Suqeim Marina, an official said on Sunday. No injuries were reported.
According to Lt Colonel Ali Al Naqbi, director of Maritime Rescue at Dubai Police, the quick response and the cooperation with Dubai Civil Defence prevented the fire from engulfing the nearby boats and causing injuries.
“Maritime patrols rushed officers rushed to the scene and immediately pulled the boat away from the docked boats in the Marina with cooperation from Dubai Civil Defence,” said Lt Col Al Naqbi. “The fire was extinguished completely in no time without reporting injuries.”
He urged boat owners to ensure all safety equipment are available and useable especially during summer. “Boat owners should use Sail Safely app by Dubai Police, which warns users about any delays during the trip, identify hazards, send distress requests (SOS) directly to the Dubai Police and facilitate rapid emergency response,” added Lt Col Al Naqbi.