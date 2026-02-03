GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Big Ticket to crown Dh20 million winner tonight in Abu Dhabi

Stay tuned as the Big Ticket transforms yet another life tonight

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Big Ticket to crown Dh20 million winner tonight in Abu Dhabi
Supplied

Dubai: Tonight, a lucky participant will become the UAE’s newest multimillionaire, taking home the Dh20 million grand prize in the Big Ticket Series 283 live draw.

The region’s longest-running raffle also awards five additional prizes of Dh1 million each and a BMW X5, adding to the excitement of the evening.

Dh15 million grand prize on 3 March

Organisers confirmed that Series 284 will feature a Dh15 million grand prize on 3 March. Plus, the Dream Car Series continues, giving participants a chance to drive home luxury vehicles, including a Range Rover Velar and a Maserati Grecale.

Tickets are available online at Bigticket.ae or at counters in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

Stay tuned as the Big Ticket transforms yet another life tonight!

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Winner winner, they are calling your name

Big Ticket offers a Dh15 million jackpot this month

2m read
Indian expat Saravanan Venkatachalam with the Dh25 million cheque he won in Big Ticket Grand Prize Series 280.

UAE: Indian wins Dh25m alone, shares it with 25 friends

3m read
The winners, representing Jordan, India, Bangladesh, and the UAE, each took home Dh140,000.

4 expats win Dh140,000 each in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

2m read
Sole winner: Filipina in Dubai wins Dh30m Big Ticket

Sole winner: Filipina in Dubai wins Dh30m Big Ticket

1m read