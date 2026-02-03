Stay tuned as the Big Ticket transforms yet another life tonight
Dubai: Tonight, a lucky participant will become the UAE’s newest multimillionaire, taking home the Dh20 million grand prize in the Big Ticket Series 283 live draw.
The region’s longest-running raffle also awards five additional prizes of Dh1 million each and a BMW X5, adding to the excitement of the evening.
Organisers confirmed that Series 284 will feature a Dh15 million grand prize on 3 March. Plus, the Dream Car Series continues, giving participants a chance to drive home luxury vehicles, including a Range Rover Velar and a Maserati Grecale.
Tickets are available online at Bigticket.ae or at counters in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
Stay tuned as the Big Ticket transforms yet another life tonight!
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox