1. Big Ticket: Lucky Indian expat wins two cash prizes on same day
See how Indian expat won at the recently held live draw of Big Ticket
2. Where do the 100 million Jamarat pebbles go after Hajj rituals?
Meticulous arrangements put in place by Saudi government ensure smooth conduct of ritual
3. Meet Yusuf Bhai, the ‘doctor of fragrance’ from Deira
Perfumer talks about his journey from Kerala to UAE and linking memories to scents
4. 13 instances when your car can be impounded
Up to Dh100,000 fine that needs to be paid for the release of the impounded vehicle
5. For shoppers, it is the best time to buy smartphone, electronics
Shoppers get lowest prices to date on current Apple, Samsung models in summer sales