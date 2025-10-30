Bangladeshi salesman in UAE wins Big Ticket 24K gold bar after two years of trying

Mohammad Haider Ali, 31, has been living in Al Ain for the past five years
After two years of patiently trying his luck, 31-year-old Mohammad Haider Ali, a humble salesman from Bangladesh, finally struck gold in Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw, Series 280. He won a glittering 250g 24K gold bar worth approximately Dh125,000.
Ali has called Al Ain home for the past five years, working at an electric shop to support his family back home. Like many dreamers, he discovered Big Ticket through a phone call from the sales team and began buying entries regularly, sometimes even registering them under different names.
For the last two years, he and a close circle of four or five friends have pooled their money every month in hopes of landing a win.
However, when show host Richard called to break the news during a live draw, Ali froze in disbelief.
“How many grams? 24K? Ok!” he said, stunned before handing the phone to his friend to check whether it was real or just a prank call. The moment Richard mentioned “Big Ticket”, they erupted in joy – they had finally won with ticket number 321080.
Hearing the value of the gold bar, Ali’s face lit up.
“I am very happy. It’s such a big surprise.”
Though he hasn’t yet decided how he will use the prize, Ali said the win has filled him with fresh energy and hope.
“This has motivated me to keep playing every month.”
Ali also praised Big Ticket, calling it “a very nice company with an easy process.”
