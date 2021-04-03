Abu Dhabi: A Bangladeshi expat in Al Ain won Dh10 million on Saturday in the latest ‘Big Ticket’ draw in Abu Dhabi.
Shahed Ahmed Moulvifaiz, 55, who runs a car workshop, said he won “after 35 years” of participating in the Big Ticket. Big Ticket started in 1992 when it was first established at Abu Dhabi International Airport, its website says.
Family and home plans
Moulvifaiz told Gulf News he wants to bring his wife, three sons and daughter to the UAE. The winner, from Chittagong city in Bangladesh, also wants to build a house back home. “I plan to do these two things. We will see about the rest. I’m very happy, it’s the first time I’ve won,” said Moulvifaiz, who has lived in Al Ain for 40 years.
He bought his winning ticket (no. 008335) for Dh500 on March 26 for Draw No. 226.
Other winners
On Saturday, there was also a second prize winner of Dh5 million – Raman Mohan from India, who lives in Bahrain. The third prize winner of Dh350,0o0 was an Indian expat in Saudi Arabia.
There were seven other winners in the draw, with Dh50,000 for the 10th prize, as well as a winner of a Range Rover Velar, won by an Indian expat. Other people won cash prizes in games held on the sidelines of the main draw.