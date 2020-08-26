Dubai: Dubai Police is urging motorists to record zero accidents on first day of students returning to schools on August 30.
In a recent initiative to encourage drivers to follow traffic instructions, Dubai Police tweeted a new initiative dubbed ‘A day without accidents’ to reach zero accidents on next Sunday August 30.
“Together we can make Dubai streets safer,” Dubai Police tweeted.
Drivers were asked to follow traffic instructions, leaving enough distance, wearing seat belts, not to use mobile phones while driving, give a priority to pedestrians and give way to emergency vehicles.
The campaign, which was launched in 2018, aims to make the emirate’s roads safer by reducing accidents’ rate across the city.